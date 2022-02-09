Iditarod loses support of hotel that was race headquarters

Hotel guests who would normally attend the race didn’t travel during the pandemic and didn’t offset the cost of the hotel’s discounts to support race events.

“I think this pandemic has affected the hospitality industry probably the most out of any industry, and it was just that,” Bruce said.

The annual race will have its fan-friendly ceremonial start March 5 in Anchorage, with the real race kicking off the next day in Willow, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north.

The hotel is where mushers register for the Iditarod and where competitors and fans base their Anchorage stays at discounted rates. It also serves as a holding site for dogs dropped from the race.

The hotel chain is the latest to ends its association with the race, though it was not an official sponsor.

ExxonMobil, Alaska Airlines and Chrysler, through its Anchorage dealership, all ended their support of the race in recent years, joining Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Wells Fargo. None cited PETA's protests, which at times included picketers at some company headquarters, as a reason for dropping financial support for the 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) race. The animal rights organization says the Iditarod is cruel to dogs.

Hilcorp Alaska, an oil company, and its affiliate Harvest Midstream, GCI and Donlin Gold continue to be the race’s top sponsors, according to its website.