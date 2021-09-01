Ida's not done, Kate persists, Tropical Storm Larry forms

Ida remains a tropical depression, and the National Hurricane Center said its top sustained winds of 30 miles (48 kph) were forecast to strengthen through Wednesday night. “Tornadoes are probable” across parts of the mid-Atlantic states during the afternoon and evening hours,” forecasters warned, issuing a tornado watch along the Appalachians through western Virginia and northern North Carolina.

The forecast also warned of significant and life-threatening flash flooding, especially in cities and areas of steep terrain, and major river flooding was predicted from northern West Virginia through New Jersey, particularly in the Monongahela, Potomac, Susquehanna, Delaware, and lower Hudson river basins.