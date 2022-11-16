ajc logo
X

Idaho Police: No suspect, no weapon in killing of 4 students

National & World News
By REBECCA BOONE and NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS, Associated Press
Updated 41 minutes ago
Police in the college town of Moscow, Idaho, say they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in the college town of Moscow, Idaho, said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus.

Authorities continue to believe the attack was targeted but walked back a previous statement that there was no threat to the public.

“Investigators are working to follow up on all the leads and identify a person of interest,” Moscow Police Chief James Fry said at a news conference. “We do not have a suspect at this time, and that individual is still out there. We cannot say that there is no threat to the community."

Some of the victims' family members have been urging police to release more information about the killings and to reveal why they said there was no ongoing danger.

All four victims were stabbed with a knife, Fry said. There was no sign of forced entry, and a door was found open by the first police officers to arrive. Two other people were found alive and unhurt in the home.

“I’m not going to go into what they shared,” Fry said.

The victims — three women and one man, all close friends — were found dead Sunday afternoon by police responding to a report of an unconscious person at the home. Officials said they were likely killed several hours earlier..

They were identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington.

The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings.

“To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred and sealed your fate,” the family said in a tweeted statement. “Justice will be served.”

Moscow is a town of about 25,000 in the Idaho Panhandle, about 80 miles south of Spokane, Washington.

News of the slayings prompted many of the 11,000 students to leave the Idaho campus early for Thanksgiving break.

Aubrie Goncalves, Kaylee’s sister, posted a message on Instagram Wednesday urging any remaining students to leave.

“Your grades are severely less important than your lives. I wish all the students of U of I safety and peace,” she wrote a few hours before the police news conference. “You guys are not safe until this sicko is found. If the person who did this is capable of killing four innocent people, they are capable of killing more.”

___

Geranios reported from Spokane, Washington.

Credit: Zach Wilkinson

Credit: Zach Wilkinson

Credit: Zach Wilkinson

Credit: Zach Wilkinson

Credit: Zach Wilkinson

Credit: Zach Wilkinson

Credit: Jazzmin Kernodle

Credit: Jazzmin Kernodle

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Nicholas K. Geranios

Credit: Nicholas K. Geranios

Credit: Zach Wilkinson

Credit: Zach Wilkinson

Credit: Zach Wilkinson

Credit: Zach Wilkinson

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

David Ralston, speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, dies3h ago

Credit: Family Photo

Nurse comforted DeKalb store manager fatally hit by car in parking lot
2h ago

Credit: Branden Camp for the AJC

OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Warnock says Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks on his family
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Warnock says Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks on his family
12h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia election audit begins with dice roll to review random ballots
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Matt York

Arizona county leaders end hand-count lawsuit, cite recount
8m ago
Taiwan's APEC envoy at the center of processor chip tension
11m ago
LA elects US Rep Karen Bass mayor, first Black woman in post
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Branden Camp for the AJC

OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
13h ago
OPINION: Richard Belcher, after a half century of hitting hard, signs off
14h ago
More than 10 metro Atlanta restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top