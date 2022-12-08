Idaho police seek car seen near site where 4 students killed

The Moscow Police Department asked anyone with information to email or call its tip line at 208-883-7180. The FBI, which is assisting in the investigation, has created a website where people can upload security camera footage or other digital media from the area that was recorded around the time of the killings.

The four stabbing victims were friends and members of the university's Greek system. The killings have left the close-knit community of Moscow stunned and grieving, shattering the sense of safety many had in the rural farming and university town. Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle lived together with two other roommates in the rental home just across the street from campus, and Chapin — Kernodle's boyfriend — was there visiting.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry was at the rental home with other law enforcement officers on Wednesday, collecting some of the things that belonged to the victims so they could be returned to their families. He’d announced the plan on Monday, saying that returning meaningful items to the families would hopefully help the families’ healing.

A lot of resources have been dedicated to solving the case, including six detectives with the Moscow department, 48 FBI investigators and more than a dozen Idaho State Police investigators.

“We’re going to do our job and we’re going to do this to the best of our ability,” Fry said outside the home on Wednesday. “We owe this to the families, we owe this to the victims, we owe this to our community, so we’re going to continue on.”

