Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles

More than a million customers in Louisiana and Mississippi were without power, according to PowerOutage.US, which tracks outages nationwide, increasing their vulnerability to flooding and leaving them without air conditioning and refrigeration.

Entergy said the only power in New Orleans was coming from generators, the city's emergency office tweeted, citing "catastrophic transmission damage." The city relies on Entergy for backup power for its stormwater pumps. New Orleans' levees underwent major improvements after Katrina, but Ida posed its biggest test since that disaster.

No major flooding was reported inside the flood control system that protect New Orleans, but with communications spotty and no power, the extent of the damage across the city was not immediately clear.

In Jefferson Parish in suburban New Orleans, the hurricane twisted a major power transmission tower along the Mississippi River, causing widespread outages and halting river traffic, Emergency Management Director Joe Valiente told NPR.

“One-hundred percent of the grid is smashed, hundreds of telephone poles snapped, trees hit power lines and just ripped them out,” said Valiente, who estimated there are 10 parishes whose entire power grids collapsed. He said it could take six weeks to fully restore power.

Nearly every home in Jefferson Parish reported roof damage and water pressure was low, Valiente said.

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng told NBC that the parish had yet to respond to at least 200 rescue calls, and emergency officials had not heard from Grand Isle since Sunday afternoon. About 40 people stayed on the barrier island, which took the brunt of the hurricane and was swamped by seater.

Ida’s 150 mph (230 kph) winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to hit the mainland. Its winds were down to 60 mph (97 kph) early Monday, and forecasters said it would rapidly weaken while still dumping heavy rain over a large area.

In Mississippi's southwestern corner, entire neighborhoods were surrounded by floodwaters, and many roads were impassable.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned the state late Sunday that it faces dark days of cleanup without power. But he added: “There is always light after darkness, and I can assure you we are going to get through this.”

Associated Press writers Emily Wagster Pettus in Jackson, Mississippi; Seth Borenstein in Kensington, Maryland; Michael Biesecker in Washington; Sudhin Thanawala in Atlanta; and Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina. contributed to this report.

Caption New Orleans Police detective Alexander Reiter, looks over debris from a building that collapsed during Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Hurricane Ida knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast that is still unfolding and promises more destruction. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, leans against a pole outside the club where he rode out Hurricane Ida that knocked out power in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption Downtown buildings relying on generator power are seen as the entire city of New Orleans is without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club, where he rode out the storm, after Hurricane Ida that knocked out power in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption A man walks down Bourbon Street after the city lost power in the aftermath Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption A woman walks down Bourbon Street in the French Quarter in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans after leaving the city without power, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption Downtown buildings are lit by backup generators after Hurricane Ida knocked out power to the city, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Downtown buildings are lit by backup generators after Hurricane Ida knocked out power to the city, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption A blown down sign lies on the street along Bourbon Street in the French Quarter after Hurricane Ida knocked out power to the city, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. Some businesses, hotels and homes are running on back up generators. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption A police officer patrols past woman walking along Bourbon Street in the French Quarter after Hurricane Ida knocked out power to the city, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption A police officer patrols past woman walking along Bourbon Street in the French Quarter after Hurricane Ida knocked out power to the city, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption A young girl blocks her face from the wind and rain produced by Hurricane Ida, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Tony Hilliard, left, and his family expose themselves to the elements as Hurricane Ida begins to make landfall, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quaeter by Hurricane Ida winds, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption An abandoned vehicle is half submerged in a ditch next to a near flooded highway as the outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Caption This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and captured by NOAA's GOES-16 shows Hurricane Ida making landfall near Port Fourchon, La., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (NOAA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited