Iconic Slovenian band Laibach to perform in Ukraine amid war

Considered too provocative for a regime that rose from the anti-Nazi struggle in World War II, the band was eventually formally banned and moved abroad in 1983 after they locked the audience inside a concert hall and played the sound of a dog barking extremely loudly for almost half an hour.

In 2015, Laibach performed in North Korea.

In Kyiv, the band will play its best known songs and the new track, “The Engine of Survival,” that is set for release in 2023.

“With anthems and marches at the core of many of their compositions, Laibach have long compared themselves to military marching bands created to maintain high morale on the battlefield, and with this concert in Kyiv, Laibach supports Ukraine and Ukrainians in their fight against Russian, and any other, aggression,” said the band's statement.

All proceeds raised from the Kyiv concert will be donated to charity and animal aid groups working in Ukraine, the statement added.

