BreakingNews
Trump pleads not guilty, waives arraignment in Fulton

Iceland says commercial whaling can resume after temporary ban

Iceland's government says commercial hunting of fin whales can resume in the country with stricter requirements on hunting methods and increased supervision
National & World News
32 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) — Commercial hunting of fin whales can resume in Iceland but with stricter requirements on hunting methods and increased supervision, the North Atlantic island nation's government said Thursday.

Animal rights groups responded to the decision with dismay and called it “shameful.”

The temporary ban that Icelandic authorities imposed in June on animal welfare grounds ends Thursday.

Iceland's Food and Veterinary Authority estimated in a May report that 67% of the 58 whales caught by boats it monitored died or lost consciousness quickly or immediately. But it said 14 whales were shot more than once, and two were shot four times before they died.

Following the report's publication, a group of official experts evaluated ways to reduce “irregularities” during whale hunting. They concluded this week that “it is possible to improve the methods used for the hunting of large whales" and improve animal welfare, according to a government statement.

Fin whales are the world's largest whale species other than blue whales, according to the International Whaling Commission.

The Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries said new regulations will include stricter requirements for hunting equipment and methods. The Food and Veterinary Authority and the Directorate of Fisheries will work together to supervise whale hunting, the ministry said.

Humane Society International, an animal welfare advocacy group, condemned the move as a “devastating" rejection of an opportunity to “do the right thing.”

“There is simply no way to make harpooning whales at sea anything other than cruel and bloody, and no amount of modifications will change that,” said Ruud Tombrock, executive director of the group.

The International Whaling Commission imposed a ban on commercial whaling in the 1980s due to dwindling stocks. Iceland left the IWC in 1992, but returned in 2002 with a reservation to the ban. It allowed commercial whaling to resume in 2006.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Trump pleads not guilty, waives arraignment in Fulton37m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING
Kemp rejects talk of special session, warns of risks of punishing Fani Willis
13m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta apartment flipper faces two foreclosures after market turns
1h ago

Credit: AP

Gas prices up as Labor Day drivers hit the road
1h ago

Credit: AP

Gas prices up as Labor Day drivers hit the road
1h ago

Credit: custom

Fencing for new Sandy Springs police headquarters and fleet facility riles residents
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case and says he'll skip next...
9m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street gains ground, but still headed for a loss in August
17m ago
Justice Clarence Thomas reports he took 3 trips on Republican donor's plane last year
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
How Darius Vines stayed patient as he waited to make MLB debut with Braves
21h ago
VIP suites, spa services: Look inside the airport’s new private terminal
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top