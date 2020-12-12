Icebreaker leaves Australia after 150 Antarctica trips

“You form a bond when you’re isolated and working in extreme conditions,” he said. “To suddenly have that leaving your life, it leaves a bit of a hole.”

Lawrence was aboard the Aurora Australis when it ran aground near Mawson Station in Antarctica during a blizzard in 2016. It was stuck for several days after a mooring line came undone.

“(It was) extreme conditions but we saw the way people stepped up to the mark and got on with the job,” Lawrence said.

In December 2013, it transported 52 people from the MV Akademik Shokalskiy to safety after the Russian ship became stranded in thick ice.

At 6 a.m. Saturday, dozens of people gathered at the dock to say a final goodbye to the ship, with many saying the vessel had become a focal part of the city and the island state.

The Aurora Australis will be replaced by the $398 million RSV Nuyina, named after a Tasmanian Aboriginal word for southern lights.

The new ship, currently undergoing sea trials in Europe after some construction delays, is expected to be in Hobart by the middle of next year.

It will carry up to 117 crew and travelers, 1,200 metric tons of cargo and nearly 2 million liters (500,000 gallons) of fuel, substantially more than the Aurora Australis, which completed its last Antarctic supply trip in March.