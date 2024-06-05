Breaking: Two-time Peachtree Road Race winner gets six-year ban for doping
Nation & World News

Ice Spice announces highly anticipated debut album 'Y2K' will arrive in July

Ice Spice’s long-awaited debut album, “Y2K,” is almost here
FILE - Ice Spice introduces a performance by Doja Cat during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Ice Spice’s long-awaited debut album, “Y2K,” is almost here. The Grammy-nominated Bronx rapper, celebrated for her sweet, lackadaisical flow, will drop her first ever full-length on July 26. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

FILE - Ice Spice introduces a performance by Doja Cat during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Ice Spice’s long-awaited debut album, “Y2K,” is almost here. The Grammy-nominated Bronx rapper, celebrated for her sweet, lackadaisical flow, will drop her first ever full-length on July 26. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
55 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Ice Spice 's long-awaited debut album, "Y2K," is almost here.

The Bronx rapper, celebrated for her sweet, lackadaisical flow, will drop her first full-length album on July 26. It is produced by her longtime creative collaborator RIOTUSA, who also worked on her critically acclaimed debut EP, 2023's “Like...?”, with its cheeky earworms, “In Ha Mood” and “Munch (Feelin' U).”

He also produced her most recent single, "Gimme A Light," which will be featured on "Y2K." It samples Sean Paul's 2002 dancehall single of a similar name, "Gimme the Light."

Around "Y2K,” Ice Spice will tour extensively this summer, spending most of July on the European festival circuit before heading back to North America on July 30, where she will headline Washington, D.C.'s The Anthem.

She'll hit many major cities in the U.S. as well as Toronto before concluding Aug. 31 in Miami Beach, Florida. RIOTUSA and rapper Cash Cobain will support.

Ice Spice broke out last year, hitting the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart four times: for two collaborations with her hero Nicki Minaj — "Princess Diana" from "Like...?" and "Barbie World" from the blockbuster film — as well as her feature on Taylor Swift 's "Karma" and 2023's song of the summer, "Boy's A Liar, Pt. 2" with U.K. hyperpop singer/producer PinkPantheress.

She also received four Grammy nominations for the 66th annual award show, including best rap song and best new artist.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mayor Dickens says water crisis a ‘wake-up call’

FBI raids Atlanta corporate landlord with ties to RealPage
18m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Money laundering law creates paperwork headaches for Georgia businesses
32m ago

Credit: Screenshot/Google Maps

This shuttered South Downtown office building could soon be a hotel
1h ago

Credit: Screenshot/Google Maps

This shuttered South Downtown office building could soon be a hotel
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Atlanta water outage
The Latest

Credit: AP

The Latest: House Republicans issue criminal referrals against Hunter Biden and his uncle
8m ago
Putin warns Germany that use of its weapons by Ukraine to strike Russia will mark...
8m ago
House Republicans issue criminal referrals against James and Hunter Biden, alleging false...
9m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Rockdale runoff candidate has a ‘D’ by her name, but Dems fear it means deception
UGA baseball Super Regional tickets go on sale Wednesday
Army Ranger follows grandfather's D-Day footsteps from Georgia to France