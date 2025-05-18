Nation & World News
Ice cream maker issues recall over concerns about plastic

An Iowa-based ice cream manufacturer has recalled nearly 18,000 containers of ice cream and frozen yogurt over concerns they could contain pieces of plastic
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

An Iowa-based ice cream manufacturer has recalled nearly 18,000 containers of ice cream and frozen yogurt over concerns they could contain pieces of plastic.

Wells Enterprises issued the voluntary recall last month, according to recently released information from the Food and Drug Administration.

The company's brands include Blue Bunny and Halo Top ice cream products.

KXAS-TV reports that the nationwide recall includes 22 flavors of ice cream and frozen yogurt in 3-gallon containers. The recalled products have "Best If Used By" dates ranging from March to October 2026.

