Nation & World News

Ice cave collapse in Iceland kills 1 tourist, and 2 are still missing

Icelandic authorities are searching for two tourists missing since an ice cave partially collapsed on Sunday afternoon, killing one person and injuring another
Updated 1 hour ago

LONDON (AP) — Icelandic authorities searched Monday for two tourists missing since an ice cave partially collapsed the previous afternoon, killing one person and injuring another.

The search, which was suspended overnight when conditions made it too dangerous to continue, resumed at about 7 a.m., Icelandic broadcaster RUV reported. Up to 60 researchers are already on the scene, with more expected to arrive throughout the day, RUV said.

Local police said a group of 25 tourists from several countries were exploring an ice cave at the Breidamerkurjokull glacier in southeastern Iceland when the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday. Four people were struck by falling ice, with one dying at the scene and another flown to the hospital by helicopter.

Ice caves are a popular destination for visitors to Iceland, with tour operators offering customers the chance to “explore the insides of glaciers” and see the blue color and “stunning patterns” in the ice.

Glaciers cover about 11% of the territory of Iceland, an island nation in the north Atlantic that sits on the southern edge of the Arctic Circle. The largest is Vatnajokull, which covers 7,900 square kilometers (3,050 square miles). Breidamerkurjokull is a tongue of Vatnajokull that ends at the Jokulsarlon Lagoon, where icebergs constantly break off from the glacier.

Local news site Visir said the group that was at the cave during the collapse was on an organized tour accompanied by a guide. Most people were outside the cave when it collapsed, Visir reported.

Moving rescue equipment and personnel up to the glacier was difficult due to the rugged terrain, and rescuers had to cut through the ice using chain saws.

The glacier is about 300 kilometers (185 miles) from a volcano that erupted Friday on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

An Iceland volcano erupts for the 6th time but spares the nearby town of Grindavik for...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Alaska landslide kills 1 person and injures 3 in Ketchikan, authorities say
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Deep seas and tight spaces impede search for 6 missing after yacht sinks off Sicily
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Member of British journalist team dies after Russian missile hits hotel in eastern...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Traveling over Labor Day weekend? Have a back-up plan for cancellations and delays, and...13m ago
Gunmen kill dozens in multiple attacks in one of the deadliest days in a Pakistani...16m ago
Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel launches more strikes on Lebanon, state media and...19m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Beyonce, Michael Jackson among music stars featured in iconic photo exhibit
Parents call for infant emergency hotline after death of their baby
Delta COO leaves for new job after about a year in role