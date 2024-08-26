Ice cave collapse in Iceland kills 1 tourist, and 2 are still missing

LONDON (AP) — Icelandic authorities searched Monday for two tourists missing since an ice cave partially collapsed the previous afternoon, killing one person and injuring another.

The search, which was suspended overnight when conditions made it too dangerous to continue, resumed at about 7 a.m., Icelandic broadcaster RUV reported. Up to 60 researchers are already on the scene, with more expected to arrive throughout the day, RUV said.

Local police said a group of 25 tourists from several countries were exploring an ice cave at the Breidamerkurjokull glacier in southeastern Iceland when the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday. Four people were struck by falling ice, with one dying at the scene and another flown to the hospital by helicopter.