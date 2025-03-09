Nation & World News
Nation & World News

ICE arrests Palestinian activist who helped lead Columbia University protests, his lawyer says

A prominent Palestinian activist who helped lead last spring's protests at Columbia University has been arrested by federal immigration agents
FILE - Student negotiator Mahmoud Khalil is on the Columbia University campus in New York at a pro-Palestinian protest encampment on April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Student negotiator Mahmoud Khalil is on the Columbia University campus in New York at a pro-Palestinian protest encampment on April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file)
By JAKE OFFENHARTZ – Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A prominent Palestinian activist who helped lead Columbia University's student encampment movement was arrested Saturday night by federal immigration authorities who claimed they were acting on a State Department order to revoke his green card, according to his attorney.

Mahmoud Khalil was at his university-owned apartment blocks from Columbia's Manhattan campus when several Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents entered the building and took him into custody, his attorney, Amy Greer, told The Associated Press.

One of the agents told Greer by phone that they were executing a State Department order to revoke Khalil’s student visa. Informed by the attorney that Khalil, who graduated in December, was in the United States as a permanent resident with a green card, the agent said they were revoking that too, according to the lawyer.

The arrest comes as President Donald Trump vows to deport foreign students and imprison "agitators" involved in protests against Israel's war in Gaza. The administration has placed particular scrutiny on Columbia, announcing Friday that it would be cutting $400 million in grants and contracts because of what the government describes as the Ivy League school's failure to squelch antisemitism on campus.

The authorities declined to tell Khalil's wife, who is eight months pregnant, why he was being detained, Greer said. Khalil has since been transferred to an immigration detention facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

“We have not been able to get any more details about why he is being detained,” Greer told The AP. “This is a clear escalation. The administration is following through on its threats.”

A spokesperson for Columbia said law enforcement agents must produce a warrant before entering university property. The spokesperson declined to say if the school had received a warrant for Khalil’s arrest.

Messages seeking comment were left with the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security and ICE.

Khalil had become one of the most visible faces of the pro-Palestinian movement at Columbia. As Columbia students erected tents on campus last spring, Khalil was picked to serve as a negotiator on behalf of students and met frequently with university administrators.

When classes resumed in September, he told The Associated Press that the protests would continue: "As long as Columbia continues to invest and to benefit from Israeli apartheid, the students will continue to resist."

More Stories

Keep Reading

Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, arrives for a hearing of the Health, Education, and Labor Committee on her nomination, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

Trump vowed to leverage federal money to fight antisemitism. He's starting at Columbia

Facing Trump's threats, Columbia investigates students critical of Israel

Facing Trump's threats, Columbia investigates students critical of Israel

The Latest

India's KL Rahul. left, and teammate Ravindra Jadeja celebrate after winning the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against New Zealand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Credit: AP

India beats New Zealand by 4 wickets to win Champions Trophy final

5m ago

Myles Garrett becomes the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at $40 million per year

6m ago

Panama releases dozens of detained deportees from US into limbo following human rights criticism

7m ago

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.