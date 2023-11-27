ICC prosecutors halt 13-year Kenya investigation that failed to produce any convictions

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court prosecutor's office announced Monday it is halting its long-running investigation into deadly violence that broke out in Kenya after the African nation's 2007 presidential election.

The decision was announced at a time when the prosecutor's office is appealing for extra resources as it investigates ongoing conflicts including the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war.

The Kenya investigation that opened in 2010 led to charges against six suspects, including the country's current and former presidents, but ultimately did not yield any successful prosecutions, amid claims of witness intimidation and political interference. All charges against the suspects were either withdrawn, terminated or tossed out by pre-trial judges.