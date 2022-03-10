ICC prosecutor seeks 3 warrants linked to 2008 Georgia war

All three — Lt.-Gen. Mikhail Mindzaev, Gamlet Guchmazov and David Sanakoev — served in the governments of the Russian-backed self-declared republic of South Ossetia.

In a press release, chief prosecutor Karim Khan said his application focuses on the “unlawful confinement, ill-treatment, hostage taking and subsequent unlawful transfer of ethnic Georgian civilians” in August 2008.