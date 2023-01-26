BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: DA discusses details on Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Intl judges reopen Philippines 'war on drugs' investigation

National & World News
By MIKE CORDER, Associated Press
Updated 58 minutes ago
International Criminal Court judges have cleared the way for the court’s prosecution office to resume its investigation into the so-called war on drugs in the Philippines

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — International Criminal Court judges on Thursday cleared the way for the court's prosecution office to resume its investigation into the so-called war on drugs in the Philippines.

Prosecutor Karim Khan asked judges for permission last year to reactivate his inquiry into alleged crimes against humanity between Nov. 1, 2011, and March 16, 2019, which were linked to the deadly crackdown.

The investigation was suspended in late 2021 after the Philippines said it already was examining the crimes and argued that the ICC — a court of last resort — therefore didn't have jurisdiction.

Khan argued last year that he should be allowed to reopen the ICC investigation, saying Manila's request for the case to be deferred to authorities there “is not warranted.”

A panel of judges agreed in their ruling on Thursday, after examining information from the Philippine government and Khan, and weighing comments from victims.

“The various domestic initiatives and proceedings, assessed collectively, do not amount to tangible, concrete and progressive investigative steps in a way that would sufficiently mirror the court’s investigation," the judges said.

More than 6,000 drug suspects, most of them people who lived in poverty, have been killed, according to government pronouncements. Human rights groups say the death toll is considerably higher and should include many unsolved killings by motorcycle-riding gunmen who may have been deployed by police.

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has defended the crackdown as “lawfully directed against drug lords and pushers who have for many years destroyed the present generation, especially the youth.”

Duterte openly threatened drug suspects with death and ordered police to shoot suspects who dangerously resisted arrest, but he has denied condoning extrajudicial killings.

Human Rights Watch's deputy Asia director, Phil Robertson, called the ICC investigation “the only credible avenue for justice for the victims and their families” of the crackdown.

Credit: Mike Corder

Credit: Mike Corder

Editors' Picks

Hartsfield-Jackson’s relocated cellphone lot drives some off-track2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Peachtree Corners library reopens after bedbug extermination
9h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Carter, King centers call for ‘dialogue’ in Atlanta training center conflict
5h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

5 teens arrested in string of car break-ins at Dunwoody hospital, condo building
1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

5 teens arrested in string of car break-ins at Dunwoody hospital, condo building
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ defense laid a foundation for the future
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Carlos Osorio

New US race, ethnicity standards proposed; first since '97
8m ago
Wall Street moves higher after reports on economy, earnings
8m ago
US military conducts counterterrorism strike in Somalia
8m ago
Featured

Cold weather runs, North Atlanta Home Show and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
1h ago
From 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top