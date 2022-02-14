ICC denies Bolivia request to investigate ex-leader Morales

“In accordance with my mandate, my role is not to pass judgment on the political context in which the alleged incidents occurred, but to determine — through an independent, impartial and objective assessment — whether they constitute Rome Statute crimes,” Khan said.

“I have concluded they do not,” he added.

Bolivian authorities could seek a judicial review of Khan's decision.

Morales, the country’s first Indigenous president, resigned in 2019 under pressure from the military and police amid widespread protests and disturbances alleging he was attempting to fraudulently claim reelection. He went into exile, first in Mexico and later in Argentina.

He returned to Bolivia in late 2020 after a protege, former Economy Minister Luis Arce, was sworn in as president after winning election with 55% of the national vote. Morales’ Movement Toward Socialism party also retained its majority in congress.