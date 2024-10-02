Nation & World News

Ibáñez's big hit lifts Tigers to 5-2 win over Astros and sweep in AL Wild Card Series

Detroit Tigers' Andy Ibanez celebrates his bases-clearing double against the Houston Astros in the eighth inning of Game 2 of an AL Wild Card Series baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Detroit Tigers' Andy Ibanez celebrates his bases-clearing double against the Houston Astros in the eighth inning of Game 2 of an AL Wild Card Series baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Andy Ibáñez hit a tiebreaking three-run double in Detroit's four-run eighth inning, and the Tigers swept the Houston Astros with a 5-2 victory in Game 2 of their AL Wild Card Series on Wednesday.

Parker Meadows homered as Detroit ended Houston's run of seven consecutive appearances in the AL Championship Series. It was a sweet moment for Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, who led Houston to a championship in 2017 and was fired in the aftermath of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

Next up for the wild-card Tigers is a trip to Cleveland to take on the AL Central champions in a best-of-five AL Division Series. Game 1 is on Saturday.

Kerry Carpenter sparked Detroit's eighth-inning rally with a one-out single off Ryan Pressly (0-1), who converted his first 14 postseason save opportunities. Carpenter advanced to third on a single by Matt Vierling and scored on a wild pitch, tying it at 2.

Pressly departed after Colt Keith reached on a two-out walk, and closer Josh Hader walked Spencer Torkelson to load the bases.

Hinch then sent Ibáñez up to hit for Zach McKinstry, and Ibáñez lined a 1-2 sinker into the corner in left for a 5-2 lead.

Hader, who signed a $95 million, five-year contract with Houston in January, allowed three hits and walked two in 1 1/3 innings.

Detroit Tigers' Andy Ibanez follows through on a bases-clearing double against the Houston Astros in the eighth inning of Game 2 of an AL Wild Card Series baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers reaches out for the throw to the plate as Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena, right, scores on a Jose Altuve sacrifice fly in the seventh inning of Game 2 of an AL Wild Card Series baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston Astros' Josh Hader throws to the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of Game 2 of an AL Wild Card Series baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson, center, celebrates in front of umpire Jordan Baker, left, and Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz, right, after Torkelson scored on a bases-clearing double by Andy Ibanez in the eighth inning of Game 2 of an AL Wild Card Series baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston Astros' Mauricio Dubon celebrates his bunt for a single against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning of Game 2 of an AL Wild Card Series baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Detroit Tigers third baseman Zach McKinstry (39) and shortstop Trey Sweeney (27) celebrate after completing a double play that off a ground ball by Houston Astros' Yainer Diaz in the sixth inning of Game 2 of an AL Wild Card Series baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers (34) and relief pitcher Jackson Jobe (21) work on Jobe's communications device as home plate umpire Jordan Baker (71) looks on in the seventh inning of Game 2 of an AL Wild Card Series baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: John Spink

