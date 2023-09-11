Ian Wilmut, a British scientist who led the team that cloned Dolly the Sheep, dies at age 79

The British scientist who led the team that cloned Dolly the Sheep in 1996 has died at age 79

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

LONDON (AP) — Ian Wilmut, the cloning pioneer whose work was critical to the creation of Dolly the Sheep in 1996, has died, the University of Edinburgh in Scotland said Monday. He was 79.

Wilmut set off a global discussion about the ethics of cloning when he announced that his team at the university's Roslin Institute for animal biosciences had cloned Dolly using the nucleus of a cell from an adult sheep.

It marked the first time that a genetically identical mammal was created from an adult cell and spurred questions about the potential cloning of humans.

Wilmut later focused on using cloning techniques to make stem cells that could be used in regenerative medicine.

“With the sad news today of Ian Wilmut’s passing, science has lost a household name,’’ Bruce Whitelaw, the director of the Roslin Institute, said. “Ian led the research team that produced the first cloned mammal in Dolly. This animal has had such a positive impact on how society engages with science, and how scientists engage with society.’’

Editors' Picks

GET SCHOOLED
War on drugs tainted how schools treat Black kids, former UGA prof says5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

18-year-old accused of deadly road rage shooting in Gwinnett
1h ago

Credit: AP

TOP NATIONAL STORY
Bells toll as the U.S. marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Why Kemp continues to challenge Trump and his misleading claims
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Why Kemp continues to challenge Trump and his misleading claims
4h ago

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: Welcome to the crowded courthouse of Fulto-Rico
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Pennsylvania Republicans have the candidate they want for the US Senate. They just need...
10m ago
Fukushima nuclear plant's operator says the first round of wastewater release is complete
19m ago
With Rubiales finally out, Spanish soccer ready to leave embarrassing chapter behind
27m ago
Featured

Credit: Mike Luckovich

Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
9/11 events scheduled across Georgia on Monday
21h ago
9/11 exhibit at CDC examines lingering health effects from terror attacks
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top