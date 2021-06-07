'I May Destroy You' wins at British Academy TV awards

“Sitting in Limbo,” inspired by the true story of long-time British residents from the Caribbean threatened with deportation by the government, was named best single drama. Thriller “Save Me Too” took the BAFTA for best drama series.

A tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement by dance troupe Diversity on “Britain’s Got Talent” was named must-see moment of the year, chosen by the public. The routine — which included a man in police uniform kneeling on another dancer — drew both praise and thousands of complaints to the broadcasting regulator.

Troupe member Ashley Banjo thanked supporters, and said people who complained about the routine “showed the truth.”

“You showed exactly why this performance, this moment, was necessary,” he said.

