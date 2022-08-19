'I lost everything': Algeria reels from deadly wildfires

“Today, around 4:00 a.m., we managed to put an end to all the outbreaks of fires across the country," except for one in Skikda that is contained but not fully out, Farouk Achour, the communications director at Algeria's civil protection service, said Friday on national radio. He listed more than 50 scattered fires.

In El Tarf, residents still in shock took stock of the damage.

“People died and nobody came," said Hakim Bouachiha, a security worker at the Berabtia Zoo, describing a three-hour wait for emergency crews.

The death toll included a family of five found in their home, tourists visiting the coast and eight people on a public bus that was surprised by flames in a mountainous region.

El Tarf resident Mohamed Gefaifia described seeing a woman next to the bus “who had protected her children by covering them with her body, but she ended up dying, poor thing.”

Forensic experts are working to identify the dead and combing fire-afflicted areas to check if there are any more victims, civil protection officials said.

Friday’s weather was cooler but special end-of-summer concerts and cultural activities have been canceled because of the fires.

Algerians from elsewhere sent trucks loaded with food, medicines, blankets and clothes to El Tarf, and world leaders called Algeria's president to offer their support.

The Justice Ministry has set up a commission to investigate the source of the fires.

Combined Shape Caption A man watches a charred van in a village of the region of El Tarf, near the northern Algerian-Tunisian border, Thursday, Aug.18, 2022. Wildfires raging in the forests of eastern Algeria have killed at least 26 people, according to a "provisional report" by the north African country's interior minister. (AP Photo/Mohamed Ali)

Combined Shape Caption Residents walk past a charred truck in El Kala, in the El Tarf region, near the northern Algerian-Tunisian border, Thursday, Aug.18, 2022. Wildfires raging in the forests of eastern Algeria have killed at least 26 people, according to a "provisional report" by the north African country's interior minister. (AP Photo/Mohamed Ali)

Combined Shape Caption A man walks past a charred car in a village of the region of El Tarf, near the northern Algerian-Tunisian border, Thursday, Aug.18, 2022. Wildfires raging in the forests of eastern Algeria have killed at least 26 people, according to a "provisional report" by the north African country's interior minister. (AP Photo/Mohamed Ali)

Combined Shape Caption Residents watch the caarcass of a dead animal in El Kala, in the El Tarf region, near the northern Algerian-Tunisian border, Thursday, Aug.18, 2022. Wildfires raging in the forests of eastern Algeria have killed at least 26 people, according to a "provisional report" by the north African country's interior minister. (AP Photo/Mohamed Ali)

Combined Shape Caption Residents watch the charred vegetation in El Kala, in the El Tarf region, near the northern Algerian-Tunisian border, Thursday, Aug.18, 2022. Wildfires raging in the forests of eastern Algeria have killed at least 26 people, according to a "provisional report" by the north African country's interior minister. (AP Photo/Mohamed Ali)

Combined Shape Caption A charred van is photographed in the region of El Tarf, near the northern Algerian-Tunisian border, Thursday, Aug.18, 2022. Wildfires raging in the forests of eastern Algeria have killed at least 26 people, according to a "provisional report" by the north African country's interior minister. (AP Photo/Mohamed Ali)

Combined Shape Caption A charred tree is photographed after a wildfire in the region of El Tarf, near the northern Algerian-Tunisian border, Thursday, Aug.18, 2022. Wildfires raging in the forests of eastern Algeria have killed at least 26 people, according to a "provisional report" by the north African country's interior minister. (AP Photo/Mohamed Ali)

Combined Shape Caption Men watch a charred van in a village of the region of El Tarf, near the northern Algerian-Tunisian border, Thursday, Aug.18, 2022. Wildfires raging in the forests of eastern Algeria have killed at least 26 people, according to a "provisional report" by the north African country's interior minister. (AP Photo/Mohamed Ali)