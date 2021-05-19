'I am proud.' Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary

"Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary," Lovato announced on Twitter and in an accompanying video, adding they will "officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward."

Lovato said they picked gender-neutral pronouns as “this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression.” They added, “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.”