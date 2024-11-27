Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Hyundai recalling over 226,000 cars and SUVs to fix rearview cameras that can fail

Hyundai is recalling more than 226,000 SUVs and small cars in the U.S. because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens
FILE - The Hyundai logo is seen at a new and used vehicles dealership in Palatine, Ill., March 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Hyundai logo is seen at a new and used vehicles dealership in Palatine, Ill., March 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
59 minutes ago

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai is recalling more than 226,000 SUVs and small cars in the U.S. because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.

The recall covers certain Santa Fe and Elantra vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.

Hyundai says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that solder joints on a printed circuit board can develop cracks that can worsen over time and cause the cameras to fail. That can reduce visibility and increase the risk of injury to pedestrians.

Dealers will replace the cameras at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letters starting Jan. 19.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Zachary Hansen

Kia to build second electric model at its Georgia factory
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Despite slowing sales, automakers are expanding electric vehicle models, including family...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai IONIQ 9 electric SUV to be built at $7.6B Georgia factory
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai’s IONIQ 9 reveal highlights energy and aspiration behind EV push
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Russia expels two German journalists in tit-for-tat retaliation, ministry says13m ago
3 Americans held for years in China have been released, the White House says16m ago
From Jelly Roll to TWICE, top acts hit 'Amazon Music Live' to spotlight their upcoming...16m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Rivian poised to get $6B federal loan to build Georgia factory
Zoo Atlanta adjusts to life without pandas
Shaky Knees Festival announces new dates and move to Piedmont Park next year