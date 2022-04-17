ajc logo
X

Hyo Joo Kim wins LPGA Tour's LOTTE Championship

National & World News
By KALANI TAKASE, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Hyo Joo Kim staved off a late charge from Hinako Shibuno to win the LPGA Tour’s LOTTE Championship on Saturday

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (AP) — Hyo Joo Kim staved off a late charge from Hinako Shibuno to win the LPGA Tour's LOTTE Championship on Saturday.

Kim closed with a 1-under 71 — following a bogey on the par-4 17th with a tap-in birdie on the par-5 18th — to finish at 11-under 277, two shots clear of Shibuno at breezy Hoakalei Country Club.

Kim earned $300,000 for her fifth LPGA Tour title.

“There were a lot of expectations but also a lot of support coming from friends and family as well,” said Kim, who won a major at age 19 in the 2014 Evian Championship. “There have been ups and downs and I think I am at the up part right now and I feel very proud, a little confident about the future and the outlook looks bright for me and I feel like I can do better moving forward.”

The 26-year old South Korean star had a three-stroke lead after both the second and third rounds and held off a final-round push from Shibuno, the Japanese player who a bogey-free 70.

Kim played the front nine in 1 under. She put her approach on the par-5 fifth hole, which played at 540 yards, inside of 3 feet to to set up a birdie. She birdied No. 8, but bogeyed the par-3 ninth hole that went from a third-round yardage of 146 yards to 184 for the last round.

Kim birdied No. 18 after a bit of drama. She missed the fairway with her tee shot and found the right rough. Her second shot crossed the fairway and nestled into the first cut of the left rough. With her third, however, Kim recovered with a pitch shot that left her with a tap-in,

Kim is one of 10 players who have played in all 10 LOTTE Championships since the tournament debuted in 2012.

“I have been playing in the LOTTE Championship since the inaugural championship and then because LOTTE is my personal sponsor I always wanted to win and do well," she said.

Shibuno left herself with just over 200 yards to the front of the green with her second shot on 18, but her ball hit the lip of a greenside bunker and fell back in. She went on to par the hole.

“I was having very fun playing with her. My putting was a little, you know, couldn’t go in, so that was the (difference) with her,” Shibuno said.

Hye-Jin Choi was third at 7 under after a 69.

Brianna Do, who played in the final group alongside Kim and Shibuno, started the round three strokes back of the lead, but struggled with a 77 and tied for 12th. Do was seeking to become just the third local qualifier to win an LPGA Tour event and the first since Brooke Henderson in the 2015 Portland Classic.

Editors' Picks
Family members of three relatives killed in an April 8 triple homicide at a Grantville shooting range and gun shop reacted to an arrest in the case Saturday. The victims were Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., the 75-year-old owner, his wife Evelyn Hawk, also 75, and their 18-year-old grandson Alexander “Luke” Hawk, a senior at East Coweta High School.

Family thankful for ‘outpouring of love’ after arrest in Ga. triple homicide7h ago
An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for 11-year-old Pierre Lubin (left). Authorities say he and his mother Kerline Lubin (bottom right) were abducted from their northwest Atlanta home by Leonard Cross and another man.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old boy, mother kidnapped from Atlanta home
7h ago
House members throw up paper at the conclusion of the legislative session in the House Chamber on Sine Die, the last day of the General Assembly at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Branden Camp/ For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

Georgia lawmakers get raises and higher pensions hoping for more diversity
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
The GBI is investigating a shooting involving Atlanta police officers that happened early Saturday at a BP gas station-convenience store along Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE | Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
14h ago
The Latest
Spence adds 3rd title belt with TKO over WBA champ Ugás
25m ago
Vintage Verlander dominates as Astros stymie Mariners 4-0
29m ago
Police arrest suspect in South Carolina shooting; 14 injured
30m ago
Featured
Marsai Martin from "black-ish" stars in a new film for Paramount+ "Fantasy Football." A new Fox sitcom stars D.L. Hughley ("The DL"). Both started production the past month in Georgia. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY

What’s filming in Georgia in April, 2022?
Arik Gilbert stands out in Georgia’s G-Day game
7h ago
Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
14h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top