Hyo Joo Kim maintain 3-shot lead in windy LOTTE Championship

American Brianna Do (67) and Japan's Hinako Shibuno (68) were tied for second. Sunday qualifier Do birdied the first three holes.

“It’s kind of nice starting off with a par 5," Do said. "You go driver, 3-wood and then you have a wedge in hand. Yeah, starting with a birdie always helps. It calms the nerves and kind of gets you settled into the round.”

Do ran into trouble on the difficult 16th hole, which features a split fairway and multiple water features. Her tee shot found a bunker on an adjacent hole, her second hit a nearby tree and left her a shot out of the rough. With her third shot, however, Do found the green from over 200 yards and she went on to two-putt for bogey.

“I thought I hit a good drive," Do said. "It’s just the wind pushed it a little more and I didn’t see it because there were just some trees over there, but I’m guessing it got an unfortunate kick into that bunker on 12, I think,” Do said.

Shibuno had a bogey-free round.

“Putting was more stronger, and so, yeah that makes me birdie,” Shibuno said.

Somi Lee and Stephanie Meadow were 6 under. They each shot 69.