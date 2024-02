Hyenas kill 1 person and injure 2 near Kenyan university, where students say they don't feel safe

The injured student was identified as 21-year-old engineering student Kevin Mwendwa, who lost a thumb in the attack.

A team that was sent to investigate the scene of Monday's attack found body parts of another victim of the hyenas, the Kenya Wildlife Service said Tuesday.

KWS’ Problem Animal Management Unit team promptly put down one hyena and moved to identify any surrounding hyena dens. The carcass was being examined to determine if the hyena had rabies or other diseases.

The man who was killed was Anthony Pasha, whose relatives said he was killed while collecting firewood.

“The hyena came, it attacked him, chased him from the forest, put him down here," Kaaji Lesian, the victim's cousin, told The Associated Press. “He left his firewood exactly where you are seeing them ... down there.”

Hyena attacks have become increasingly frequent on the outskirts of Nairobi, prompting KWS to release guidelines on how to react when confronted by the animals. “If faced with a hyena, do not move away until it does and continue facing its direction. Be loud, look aggressive, and appear frightening to deter the hyena,” the KWS advises.

The guidelines were released in January, after 10-year-old Dennis Teya was attacked and killed in a field in Kiambu County, north of Nairobi.

