Huske, Dressel claim more golds for U.S. at swimming worlds

Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi took the first gold of the evening in the men’s 100 breaststroke, clocking a personal best of 58.26 seconds ahead of Dutch swimmer Arno Kamminga and American Nic Fink. Fink was fastest over the first 50 meters but finished 0.39 seconds behind Martinenghi.

Apostolos Christou of Greece set a championship record with 52.09 in the 100 backstroke semifinals. Thomas Ceccon of Italy and Hunter Armstrong of the U.S. were next fastest.

Germany’s Anna Elendt was fastest in the women’s breaststroke semifinals, where world record holder Lilly King qualified in eighth place for Monday’s final.

The women’s 200 medley is later Sunday.

Silver medalist Marie Wattel of France, gold medalist Torri Huske of the United States and bronze medalist Zhang Yufei of China, from left to right, pose after competing in the Women 100m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Winner Torri Huske of the United States, right, and second placed Marie Wattel of France celebrate after finishing the Women 100m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Caeleb Dressel of the United States celebrates after winning the Men 50m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Caeleb Dressel of the United States celebrates after winning the Men 50m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)