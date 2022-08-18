ajc logo
X

Husband sentenced to 65 years in Fitbit murder case

FILE — Richard Dabate, of Ellington, appears at his pre-trial hearing at Rockville Superior Court, May 26, 2017, in Vernon, Conn. Dabate, who prosecutors say killed his wife in 2015 and gave statements to police that conflicted with data on her Fitbit exercise activity tracker, was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Dabate plans to appeal claiming he's innocent and another man killed his wife. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant via AP, Pool, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE — Richard Dabate, of Ellington, appears at his pre-trial hearing at Rockville Superior Court, May 26, 2017, in Vernon, Conn. Dabate, who prosecutors say killed his wife in 2015 and gave statements to police that conflicted with data on her Fitbit exercise activity tracker, was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Dabate plans to appeal claiming he's innocent and another man killed his wife. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant via AP, Pool, File)

National & World News
9 minutes ago
A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for the murder of his wife in 2015 and after prosecutors say he gave statements to police that conflicted with data on her Fitbit

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was sentenced Thursday to 65 years in prison for the 2015 killing of his wife, who prosecutors say was wearing a Fitbit exercise activity tracker with data that contradicted his statements to police.

Richard Dabate, 46, of Ellington, was convicted by a jury in May of murder and other charges. He maintains his innocence and intends to appeal the verdicts, his lawyer, Trent LaLima, said after the hearing at Rockville Superior Court.

The fatal shooting of Connie Dabate, 39, at the couple's home two days before Christmas in 2015 while their two young sons were in school drew national attention, with the unusual Fitbit evidence and details of Richard Dabate's affair with a woman who was pregnant at the time of the killing and later gave birth to their child.

Dabate told police a masked man broke into their home, killed his wife and tied him up. Police found him with superficial knife wounds, with one arm and one leg zip-tied to a folding chair.

State police said Dabate gave them a timeline of events that conflicted with data on his wife's Fitbit, which showed she was moving around for about an hour after the time Dabate said she was shot. There were also no signs of a struggle in the house, state police said.

In his closing arguments, prosecutor Matthew Gedansky said Dabate hatched a plan to kill his wife and stage a home invasion as his life was about to unravel because of the affair with the other woman and her pregnancy.

LaLima has questioned the reliability of Fitbit data. He also said Dabate's version of the events was bolstered by unknown DNA found in the home and a witness who said she may have seen an unknown person or deer in the neighborhood on the day of the killing.

More than 100 people testified during the five-week trial.

Editors' Picks
GOP’s nominee for lieutenant governor veers from ticket on same-sex marriage6h ago
Book disputes land suburban Atlanta school district in court
10h ago
Nappy Roots member kidnapped at gunpoint at Atlanta brewery, shot during escape
3h ago
Black Hammer leader’s lawyer disputes ‘street gang’ label
Black Hammer leader’s lawyer disputes ‘street gang’ label
Opinion: Trump muddles the GOP message
9h ago
The Latest
Starbucks must reinstate fired workers, federal judge rules
7m ago
Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law pushed by Gov. DeSantis
8m ago
US home sales fell in July; some buyers see silver lining
9m ago
Featured
Four members of the Leffler family — Chris, 51, his wife Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17 — died in the May 28 accident. Robert "Stephen" Chauncey, 37, a passenger in Stegall's boat, also died. Four other people were injured.

Credit: Facebook / @ChrisLeffler

Man indicted in boat crash that killed former Alpharetta teacher, family members
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
2h ago
Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top