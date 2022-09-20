ajc logo
X

Hurts, so good! Eagles QB dominant in 24-7 win over Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

National & World News
By DAN GELSTON, Associated Press
Updated 2 hours ago
Jalen Hurts threw for 333 yards and a touchdown and he ran for 57 yards and two more scores to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts rolled to his right, scampered down the sideline and stutter-stepped to the 5-yard-line, where he was wrapped up by a defender with another in pursuit. Hurts twisted his body, lowered his head, dragged two defenders with him and powered his way in for an adrenaline-filled 26-yard touchdown run that about broke the game open.

Just maybe, or so the Eagles can hope, there are many more plays like that one ahead.

Hurts had 301 total yards in the first half in the breakout game of his young career, finishing with three total touchdowns as he led Philadelphia to a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

“Big-time performance on a big-time stage,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said.

Trying to prove he can play like the best franchise QBs in the NFL, Hurts looked downright unstoppable from the opening drive.

Hurts hit five receivers on 5-for-5 passing — highlighted by a 19-yard strike to A.J. Brown — and finished the drive himself with a 3-yard scoring run. In the opening win against Detroit, Hurts failed to complete a pass on five attempts and the Eagles turned the ball over on downs on the first drive of the game.

Turn the ball over on downs?

That seemed like just a rumor against the Vikings. The TD was just the liftoff for the 24-year-old Hurts throwing, running, imposing his will with all his available tools against a Vikings defense that could not solve him in his 21st career start. He finished with 333 yards passing and a touchdown, and 57 yards and two scores on the ground.

“Another outstanding performance. He threw some unbelievable balls. He made a lot of plays," Eagles center Jason Kelce said. “This was a really great, well-rounded game for him.”

On the first play of the second quarter, Hurts connected with a wide-open Quez Watkins for a 53-yard TD and the 14-0 lead.

“It always comes with time and as time goes on, you find more comfort with what you're doing,” Hurts said.

Darius Slay, who had two interceptions against a hapless Kirk Cousins, had called each of the Eagles' trio of talented receivers Batman.

There was, Brown, the “swole” Batman who had five catches for 69 yards; DeVonta Smith was the “skinny” Batman who had seven for 80 yards; and Watkins was the “fast” Batman who had the burners on for the easy score (and 69 total yards receiving).

Why are they all Batman?

“No Robins. We’ve got no sidekicks,” Slay said.

Hurts dazzled with the 26-yard TD with 1:58 left in the half and Jake Elliott still had time to kick a 38-yarder and the Eagles took a 24-7 lead into halftime.

“I don't think it matters how we score as long as we're putting points on the board,” Hurts said.

In a Week 2 full of improbable comebacks, perhaps it wasn't wise to count out the Vikings.

But Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson — famously passed over by the Eagles in the 2020 draft — never got anything going of substance against the Eagles and maligned defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Slay had his second interception of the game in the fourth quarter as the scoreboard soon flashed “Big Play Slay.”

“It felt at times, me included, like we pressed a little bit," Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said.

Hurts had 50 yards rushing and 251 yards passing in the first half. Cousins finished the game 27 for 46 for 221 yards and three interceptions. His lone TD was on a 2-yard pass to Irv Smith in the second quarter. Jefferson had six catches for 48 yards a week after he had 184 receiving yards and two TDs in a win against Green Bay.

“I take no matchup lightly, but he is one of the best in the world. I am one of the best in the world, too. I was looking forward to the matchup,” Slay said of Jefferson.

PHILLY CELEBS

Bryce Harper (wearing an Eagles hat), James Harden (who was handed the ball by Slay after his first interception) and Bradley Cooper (wearing an Allen Iverson T-shirt) were among the jam-packed and fight-song singing crowd at the Eagles’ home opener.

Harden was pumped with his souvenir, posting an Instagram photo of his left hand holding the ball with the caption “Gimme That!” The Philadelphia 76ers star snapped selfies with fans before he left late in the game.

Harden waited in the tunnel for Slay to autograph the football. Harden good-naturedly told Slay he should have had even more interceptions.

“He was shocked that I gave it to him,” said Slay, who noted he kept the ball from the second pick.

FAMILIAR RING

Dick Vermeil received his Hall of Fame ring at halftime. In his third season in Philadelphia, the coaching great led the Eagles to their first playoff appearance in 18 years. He guided the Eagles to their first Super Bowl appearance in the 1980 season only to lose to the Oakland Raiders, 27-10.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Vikings safety Harrison Smith was evaluated for a concussion.

UP NEXT

Vikings: Return home Sunday to play the Lions.

Eagles: Start a reunion tour Sunday when they head out to play the Washington Commanders and former QB Carson Wentz. The Eagles return home Sunday, Oct. 2 and play the Jacksonville Jaguars, led by coach Doug Pederson. Wentz and Pederson, of course, played pivotal roles in helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl after the 2017 season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates after scoring on a 26-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates after scoring on a 26-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates after scoring on a 26-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a 26-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a 26-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a 26-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) breaks a tackle by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) during a 26-yard touchdown run in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) breaks a tackle by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) during a 26-yard touchdown run in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) breaks a tackle by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) during a 26-yard touchdown run in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Combined ShapeCaption
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined ShapeCaption
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined ShapeCaption
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs up field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs up field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined ShapeCaption
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs up field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

Editors' Picks
090322 Atlanta, Ga.: Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell (21) during their game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 49-3. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs dealing with injuries, absences12h ago
Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter and his teammates are eager to return to the court. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

5 Hawks storylines heading into training camp
11h ago
The Braves recalled right-hander Bryce Elder ahead of Monday’s series opener against the Nationals. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)

Credit: AP

Braves recall Bryce Elder, who provides length and spot-start option
9h ago
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is kept away from Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) by Falcons offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson during the first half Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

5 takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Rams
12h ago
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is kept away from Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) by Falcons offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson during the first half Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

5 takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Rams
12h ago
Defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson, who played 11 snaps against the Rams after being added from the practice squad, was signed to the Falcons’ 53-man roster Monday. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons sign Abdullah Anderson to 53-man roster
10h ago
The Latest
German Climate envoy Jennifer Morgan speaks during an interview at the German Mission to the United Nations on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in New York. Morgan said the country remains committed to phasing out coal as a source of power by 2030 even as it reactivates coal-fired power plants to get through this coming winter amid energy shortages as a result of Russia's war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Credit: Robert Bumsted

Ukraine war thrusts German climate action into spotlight
22m ago
Uganda confirms at least 1 case of Ebola hemorrhagic fever
42m ago
WNBA players skipping Russia, choosing other places to play
48m ago
Featured
The Royal Standard flown on the Round Tower at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Leon Neal

Photos: Queen Elizabeth's last procession to Windsor Castle
15h ago
Photos: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
22h ago
Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top