Hurts resumes throwing, Johnson returns for banged-up Eagles

“So many negative narratives put out my first couple of years,” Reddick said. “All I’ve been doing is working hard trying to change that, change my path and be the best NFL player I can be. Seeing things like this, I’m just taking these victories as they come and I’m going to continue to do my best to build on these things.”

The only starter who might miss a playoff game is cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe), who has not played since he was hurt Dec. 24 against Dallas.

Johnson’s return would be a major boost for an offensive line that has a greater need to protect Hurts. The second-time All-Pro said the rest helped and that he'd try for an “intense” practice next Thursday before the playoff game.

“Going out there and not feeling a lot of pain was good,” Johnson said. “It’s encouraging for me. It gives me a lot more confidence going into next week.”

The Eagles also were encouraged by Hurts resuming throwing. The 24-year-old, who is 17-1 in his last 18 regular-season starts, finished with 3,701 yards passing and 22 touchdowns along with 760 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns in his second season as a starter.

The Eagles started Hurts in the finale after losing two straight games without him; a third loss could have cost them the NFC East title, the top seed in the conference and the bye.

“I think the whole world knows I’m dealing with something,” Hurts said. “I think the whole point of that game was coming back and getting done what we need to get done and obviously having that time to rest. So here it is.”

