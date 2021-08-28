Hurricanes tender $6.1M offer sheet to Canadiens' Kotkanemi

Carolina’s Twitter account posted the message “People don’t forget” about Aho's offer sheet and referenced the $20 signing bonus in Kotkaniemi's deal — Aho's jersey number. Kotkaniemi's contract which is worth a total of $6,100,015 in a nod to his No. 15.

The threshold for compensation increasing to a first-, a second- and a third-rounder in 2022 is $6,166,096.

The Hurricanes also jabbed at the Canadiens by tweeting the news about Kotkaniemi in French.

The Canadiens and Kotkaniemi's agent did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment about the offer sheet.

Kotkaniemi scored five goals and added three assists during Montreal's surprising run to the Stanley Cup Final. The 21-year-old Finn who was the third pick in the 2018 has 62 points in 171 regular-season NHL games.

