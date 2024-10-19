Nation & World News

Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in the Bahamas and heads toward Cuba

Hurricane Oscar has made landfall in the southeastern Bahamas and is heading toward Cuba, an island recently beleaguered by a massive power outage
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024 shows Hurricane Oscar. (NOAA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This satellite image provided by NOAA on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024 shows Hurricane Oscar. (NOAA via AP)
Updated 42 minutes ago

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Oscar made landfall early Sunday in the southeastern Bahamas and was heading toward Cuba, an island recently beleaguered by a massive power outage.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm's center arrived on Great Inagua island. It is expected to produce a dangerous storm surge that could translate into significant coastal flooding there and in other areas of the southeastern Bahamas. Two to four inches of rainfall are expected, with isolated areas seeing up to six inches.

Forecasters said five to 10 inches of rain are expected across eastern Cuba through Tuesday, with some isolated locations getting up to 15 inches.

Oscar formed Saturday off the coast of the Bahamas and brushed past the Turks and Caicos islands to the south.

The National Hurricane Center earlier characterized the storm as “tiny,” but hurricane warnings were in place Sunday for southeastern Bahamas and portions of Cuba.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds were clocked at 80 mph (130 kph) with higher gusts. Its center was located about 150 miles (240 kilometers) east-northeast of Guantanamo, Cuba. The storm was heading west at 12 mph (19 kph) and was expected to reach Guantanamo or Holguin, Cuba, on Sunday afternoon at hurricane strength.

The hurricane's approach comes as Cuba tries to recover from its worst blackout in at least two years, which left millions without power for two days last week. Some electrical service was restored Saturday.

Philippe Papin of the National Hurricane Center said it was somewhat unexpected that Oscar became a hurricane Saturday.

“Unfortunately the system kind of snuck up a little bit on us,” Papin said.

Hours earlier Tropical Storm Nadine formed off Mexico’s southern Caribbean coast. It degenerated into a tropical depression as it moved over land.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What to know about the electrical grid failure that plunged Cuba into darkness
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Cubans struggle as power not fully restored to the island after days of blackout20m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hurricane Milton: Some Florida airports closed, flights canceled Thursday
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Federal money to help states hit by hurricanes Helene and Milton nears $2 billion
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bigsby scores 2 TDs as Jaguars show fight in 32-16 win over Patriots in London8m ago
Trump boosts a hard-right Christian worldview that paints the election as 'spiritual...14m ago
Hundreds of frozen waffle products recalled due to possible listeria contamination15m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia children have been put in foster care because of homelessness
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT