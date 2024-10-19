Hurricane Oscar brushes past Turks and Caicos and heads toward Cuba

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Oscar formed Saturday off the coast of the Bahamas and brushed past the Turks and Caicos islands to the south during the night.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami characterized the storm as “tiny,” but hurricane warnings were in place for Turks and Caicos, the southeastern Bahamas and the north coast of Cuba in Holguin and Guantanamo provinces. Multiple inches (centimeters) of rain were forecast for those places.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds were clocked at 85 mph (140 kph) with higher gusts. Its center was located about 70 miles (115 kilometers) West of Grand Turk Island, and it was heading west and expected to reach eastern Cuba Sunday night.