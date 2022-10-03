ajc logo
X

Hurricane Orlene hits Mexico's Pacific coast near Mazatlan

National & World News
By FERNANDO LLANO, Associated Press
Updated 2 hours ago
Hurricane Orlene has made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast near the tourist town of Mazatlan before quickly weakening over land into a tropical depression

MAZATLAN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Orlene made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast near the tourist town of Mazatlan on Monday before quickly weakening over land into a tropical depression.

Electrical cables swayed and sent off showers of sparks in the town of El Rosario, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Mazatlan, close to where the hurricane hit.

Authorities did not immediately report any damage, but along the coast they suspended classes, closed seaports and set up shelters.

Orlene lost some strength after roaring over the Islas Maria, a former prison colony being developed as a tourist draw. The main island is sparsely populated, mainly by government employees, and most buildings there are made of brick or concrete.

The hurricane's winds, once at Category 4 force, had slipped back to 85 mph mph (140 kph) as it hit land about 45 miles (75 kilometers) southeast of Mazatlan Monday morning, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

By Monday evening, Orlene had weakened to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was moving north-northeast at 9 mph (15 kph). The storm was 70 miles (110 kilometers) east-northeast of Mazatlan.

The government of Jalisco state, where Puerto Vallarta is located, suspended classes Monday in towns and cities along the coast.

In Sinaloa, where Mazatlan is located, some emergency shelters were opened.

Orlene could bring flood-inducing rainfall of up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) in some places, as well as coastal flooding and dangerous surf.

The ports of Manzanillo and Puerto Vallarta were closed to ships and Mexico's navy announced that ports including Mazatlan, San Blas and Nuevo Vallarta were closed to small craft.

Mexico's National Water Commission said Orlene could cause “mudslides, rising river and stream levels, and flooding in low-lying areas.”

Also Monday, Tropical Storm Paine formed far out in the Pacific ocean, but is expected to remain well out to sea and degrade later this week into a depression without reaching hurricane strength.

The hurricane center said Paine formed about 500 miles (810 kms) south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, with winds of about 40 mph (65 kph). Paine was moving north-northwest at 6 mph (9 kph), but was expected to loose strength by Thursday.

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Credit: Fernando Llano

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Herschel Walker’s campaign in turmoil as adult son accuses him of violence 2h ago

Police: Man stabs woman to death in Roswell, then steps in front of semi on I-285
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man’s body found floating in Chattahoochee River near Roswell park
5h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Roddy Jones: After Georgia Tech’s upset of Pitt, ‘other wins to be had’
7h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Roddy Jones: After Georgia Tech’s upset of Pitt, ‘other wins to be had’
7h ago

Credit: © Audra Melton

Turned away from urgent care — and toward a big emergency room bill
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: David J. Phillip

Phillies' Nola perfect through 6 innings against Astros
9m ago
Judge still at 61 HRs, Severino 7 no-hit innings for Yanks
9m ago
Wilson has sore shoulder, Broncos lose Williams, Gregory
11m ago
Featured

Credit: © Audra Melton

Turned away from urgent care — and toward a big emergency room bill
14h ago
Convoy of Care: Where to donate to help survivors of Hurricane Ian
15h ago
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
16h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top