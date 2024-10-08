Nation & World News

Hurricane Milton forces NHL’s Lightning, other sports teams to alter game plans

The NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning have left Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton to practice the rest of the week in the Raleigh area for their season opener at the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
By The Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

The NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning have left Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton to practice the rest of the week in the Raleigh area for their season opener at the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.

Milton, currently a Category 4 hurricane, is projected to make landfall in the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday night.

The Lightning’s home opener against Carolina is set for Saturday night and is on as scheduled for now.

The NFL's Buccaneers made a similar decision, deciding to travel early to New Orleans for their game against the Saints on Sunday.

At the college level, the American Athletic Conference announced a football game between Memphis and South Florida at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa has been rescheduled from Friday night to Saturday. The conference plans to monitor conditions after Milton passes and adjust accordingly.

The LPGA postponed qualifying for its Q-Series that had been set to start Sunday through Oct. 18 in Venice, Florida, at Plantation Golf and Country Club and said in a statement the safety of athletes, caddies, staff, volunteers and the local community is the top “priority.” The LPGA will announce an update after the storm.

“Our thoughts are with the entire Florida community as we prepare for the storm,” the LPGA said.

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

Highway signage announces the impending arrival of Hurricane Milton and the evacuations zones on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Port Richey, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

