BreakingNews
AJC Special Report | Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers

Hurricane Lee barrels through open Atlantic waters as the season's first Category 5 storm

Hurricane Lee is charging through warm Atlantic waters as the season’s first Category 5 storm and threatening to unleash heavy swells across the northeast Caribbean

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 50 minutes ago
X

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Lee on Friday charged through warm Atlantic waters as the season's first Category 5 storm, threatening to unleash heavy swells across the northeast Caribbean.

The hurricane is not expected to make landfall, but meteorologists warned it would generate dangerous waves of up to 15 feet (5 meters) across the northern coast of Puerto Rico and other nearby islands. While Lee is on a path that would take it a couple hundred miles (kilometers) northeast of the Caribbean, tropical storm conditions are not forecast for the region.

“Although the hurricane is incredibly powerful, its wind field is not particularly large,” the National Hurricane Center said.

The hurricane was located about 630 miles (1,015 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands. It had winds of up to 165 miles per hour (270 kilometers per hour) and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph).

Lee is expected to keep strengthening and reach winds of up to 180 mph (290 kph). Only seven Atlantic hurricanes have had winds of that magnitude since 1966, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. Among those was Hurricane Dorian, which pummeled the northern Bahamas in 2019 as a Category 5 storm, hovering over small islands for some two days.

The center said that dangerous surf and deadly rip currents will likely hit the northern Leeward Islands later Friday. They would spread to Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas and Bermuda over the weekend.

“We will see waves between 10 and 15 feet (3 and 5 meters), so we don’t want anyone on the beaches,” said Ernesto Morales with the National Weather Service in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The National Hurricane Center said dangerous surf and rip currents were forecast for most of the U.S. East Coast starting Sunday.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday was given the hurricane's latest trajectory and details of preparations underway by the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, which deployed unidentified assets to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the White House.

Lee is the 12th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 and peaks in September.

Tropical Storm Margot became the 13th named storm after forming on Thursday evening. It was located some 460 miles (740 kilometers) west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It had winds of up to 40 mph (65 kph) and was forecast to strengthen into a hurricane over the weekend. It was moving west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph) and is expected to remain over open water.

The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration in August forecasted between 14 and 21 named storms this season, with six to 11 of them expected to become hurricanes, and of those, two to five possibly developing into major hurricanes.

In the Pacific, Hurricane Jova churned through open waters far from Mexico's southwest coast as a Category 2 storm. It posed no threat to land.

It was located about 685 miles (1,100 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja, California, and was moving west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph) with winds up to 110 mph (175 kph).

—-

Follow AP's climate coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

AJC SPECIAL REPORT
Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers1h ago

Credit: file

Isakson symposium to bring McConnell, Manchin to Georgia
57m ago

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: VA hospital honors the late Sen. Max Cleland in today’s renaming
1h ago

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
‘Really nice day’ ahead of scattered weekend showers
2h ago

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
‘Really nice day’ ahead of scattered weekend showers
2h ago

Credit: LEON STAFFORD/AJC

Clayton picks firm to oversee management of $3M in rental assistance
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player...
6m ago
Trump visits South Dakota for rally that Gov. Kristi Noem's allies hope is vice...
9m ago
Clashes resume between factions in Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp
9m ago
Featured

YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
Uga: The story of Georgia’s live bulldog mascot began in 1956
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top