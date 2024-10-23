Hurricane Kristy strengthens into a Category 4 storm in the Pacific Ocean

Nation & World News

Forecasters say Hurricane Kristy has strengthened into a Category 4 storm and is expected to remain away from land as it churns in the Pacific Ocean
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kristy strengthened into a Category 4 storm in the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday and was expected to remain away from land as it churns in the Pacific Ocean, forecasters said.

The major hurricane was 710 miles (1,140 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, and was moving west at 20 mph (31 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of Category 5 status, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.

Waves generated by Kristy will affect portions of the west coast of the Baja California peninsula late this week, the center said, and those are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Kristy became a tropical storm Monday off of Mexico's southern Pacific coast before strengthening Tuesday into a hurricane. Steady to rapid strengthening was expected Wednesday and Thursday, before it starts to gradually weaken beginning on Friday, forecasters said.

The storm was expected to continue moving over open waters. There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

“This one is moving due westward at a quick forward speed well out to sea, so no concerns for land,” said Brad Reinhart, a senior hurricane specialist at the center.

In the Atlantic Ocean, Oscar disintegrated into tropical remnants Tuesday after making landfall in Cuba as a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday. The island is recovering from flooding and power outages.

Associated Press reporter Julie Walker in New York contributed to this report.

This satellite image provided by NOAA on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024 shows Hurricane Kristy. (NOAA via AP)

