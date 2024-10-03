Hurricane Kirk strengthens into a Category 4 storm in the Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Kirk was a Category 4 major hurricane on Thursday, and waves from the system could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions this weekend along the U.S. East Coast as well as in Bermuda, the Greater Antilles and the Bahamas, forecasters said.

Kirk was located in the central Atlantic Ocean and could strengthen even more over the next day or so, but was expected to remain away from land, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Swells generated by Kirk were expected to reach portions of the Leeward Islands on Friday, Bermuda and the Greater Antilles on Saturday, and the East Coast and the Bahamas on Sunday, the center said.