Hurricane Kirk strengthens into a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Kirk strengthened Wednesday into a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic Ocean and was expected to grow rapidly into a major hurricane, forecasters said.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect, and the storm system was not yet deemed a threat to land.

Kirk reached Category 3 status on Wednesday, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm was about 1,150 miles (1,855 kilometers) east-northeast of the Lesser Antilles with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (195 kph).