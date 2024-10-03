Breaking: Conyers plant fire: Atlanta mayor advises staying indoors if haze reaches city
Nation & World News

Hurricane Kirk could cause dangerous surf conditions along the US East Coast

Forecasters say waves from Hurricane Kirk could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions this weekend along the U.S. East Coast
This Satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Kirk, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This Satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Kirk, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)
1 hour ago

MIAMI (AP) — Waves from Hurricane Kirk could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions this weekend along the U.S. East Coast as well as in Bermuda, the Greater Antilles and the Bahamas, forecasters said.

Kirk was a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic Ocean and could strengthen further, but was expected to remain away from land, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said Thursday.

Swells generated by Kirk were expected to reach portions of the Leeward Islands on Friday, Bermuda and the Greater Antilles on Saturday, and the East Coast and the Bahamas on Sunday, the center said.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect. The major hurricane was about 1,185 miles (1,910 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (195 kph).

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Leslie formed late Wednesday in the eastern Atlantic and could strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days, forecasters said. It also was not yet deemed a threat to land.

The storm was located about 515 miles (830 kilometers) southwest of the southernmost tip of the Cabo Verde Islands and had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), the center said.

The storms churned in the Atlantic as rescuers in the U.S. Southeast searched for people unaccounted for after Hurricane Helene struck last week, leaving behind a trail of death and catastrophic damage.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hurricane Kirk strengthens into a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic
Placeholder Image

Credit: NOAA/NESDIS/STAR

With Southeast reeling from Helene, another storm being tracked
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hurricane Isaac and Tropical Storm Joyce move through the open Atlantic far from land
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What to know about Hurricane Helene and the flooding the storm left across the Southeast...
The Latest
Spider lovers scurry to Colorado town in search of mating tarantulas and community3m ago
Middle East latest: Israeli strike in Beirut kills 9 as troops battle Hezbollah in...7m ago
Amazon, Target and other retailers are ramping up hiring for the holiday shopping season8m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE
Conyers BioLab plant fire: What to know
Helene in Georgia: More than 400K still without power
Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves are down, but they’re not quite out