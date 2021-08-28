Hurricane Ida strengthens, Louisiana braces for severe blow

“We're not the same state we were 16 years ago,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Saturday, pointing to a federal levee system that's seen major improvements since Katrina swamped New Orleans in 2005.

“This system is going to be tested,” Edwards said. “The people of Louisiana are going to be tested. But we are resilient and tough people. And we’re going to get through this.”

Edwards said 5,000 National Guard troops were being staged in 14 parishes for search and rescue efforts with high-water vehicles, boats and helicopters. And 10,000 linemen were on standby to respond to electrical outages.

A tropical depression two days earlier, Ida was strengthening so quickly that New Orleans officials said there was no time to organize a mandatory evacuation of the city’s 390,000 residents, a task that would require coordinating with the state and neighboring locales to turn highways into one-way routes away from the city.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell called for a voluntary evacuation and reiterated Saturday that the time to safely leave was growing short. City officials also were preparing to open shelters for anyone displaced by the storm. They also warned those who stayed to be prepared for long power outages amid sweltering heat in the days ahead.

Ramsey Green, the city’s top infrastructure official, stressed that the levee and drainage systems protecting the city have been much improved since Katrina.

“That said, if we see 10 to 20 inches of rain over an abbreviated period of time, we will see flooding,” he said.

In Washington, President Joe Biden called Ida “very dangerous” and urged Americans “to pay attention and be prepared.” He spoke Saturday at the start of a virtual briefing with Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell on storm preparation.

Lines at gas pumps and car rental agencies grew long as residents and tourists alike prepared to leave Saturday.

“We were willing to wait it out but the hotel said we had to leave,” said visitor Lays Lafaurie of Fort Worth, Texas, waiting in a rental car line at the city’s airport. “They said we had to leave by 7 tomorrow morning. But if we’d waited that long there wouldn’t have been any cars left.”

Ida posed a threat far beyond New Orleans. A hurricane warning was issued for nearly 200 miles (320 kilometers) of Louisiana's coastline, from Intracoastal City south of Lafayette to the Mississippi state line. A tropical storm warning was extended to the Alabama-Florida line, and Mobile Bay in Alabama was under a storm surge watch.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency Saturday for the state’s coastal and western counties, warning Ida could bring flooding and tornadoes there.

In Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves urged residents to stay off of interstate highways to make room for people fleeing Louisiana. He said 19 shelters had opened to take in evacuees. Several casinos on the Mississippi coast had closed ahead of Ida.

Meteorologist Jeff Masters, who flew hurricane missions for the government and founded Weather Underground, said Ida is forecast to move through “the just absolute worst place for a hurricane.”

“"There’s hundreds of major industry sites there, I mean petrochemical sites, three of the 15 largest ports in America, a nuclear power plant," Masters said. "You’re probably going to shut down the Mississippi River for barge traffic for multiple weeks.”

Phillips 66 said it was shutting operations at its refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, based on Ida's projected path.

Many gas stations in and around New Orleans were out of gas, and the few still open had lines more than a dozen cars deep.

Mike Laurent of Marrero, Louisiana, was filling up about a dozen gas canisters to fuel his generator and those of friends and family. Laurent said he and his family will be riding out the storm at home despite concerns about whether the nearby levee would hold. It was reinforced after Katrina in 2005.

“I don’t think it’s ever been tested like it’s going to be tested tomorrow or Monday,” Laurent said. “I bought a dozen life jackets, just in case.”

By Saturday afternoon, Ida was a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (168 kph) . The storm was centered about 325 miles (525 kilometers) southeast of coastal Houma, Louisiana, and was traveling northwest at 16 mph (26 kph).

In New Orleans, city officials said residents need to be prepared for prolonged power outages, and asked elderly residents to consider evacuating. Collin Arnold, the city’s emergency management director, said the city could be under high winds for about 10 hours.

Some ordinarily bustling businesses were closed Saturday. One popular breakfast spot was locked up tight with sandbags against the door to guard against flash floods.

Cuba started to clean up Saturday after Ida tore through Isla de la Juventud and then western parts of the mainland. The storm toppled trees and damaged crops and buildings. There were no reported deaths.

___

Associated Press writers Stacey Plaisance and Janet McConnaughey in New Orleans; Emily Wagster Pettus in Jackson, Mississippi; Jeff Martin in Marietta, Georgia; Seth Borenstein in Kensington, Maryland; Frank Bajak in Boston and Andrea Rodríguez in Los Palacios, Cuba, contributed to this report.

Caption In preparation of Hurricane Ida, a worker attaches protective plywood to windows and doors of a business in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Visitors walk past a French Quarter business with windows boarded in preparation Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in New Orleans,. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption In preparation of Hurricane Ida, a workers attach protective plywood to windows and doors of a business in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Michael Richard of Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts boards up Crescent City Pizza on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter before landfall of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Richard said the group is planning to board up and protect 34 restaurants owned by the company for the storm. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

Caption Jawan Williams shovels sand for a sandbag held by his son Jayden Williams, before landfall of Hurricane Ida at the Frederick Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, La., which is part of the Greater New Orleans metropolitan area, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The storm is expected to bring winds as high as 140 mph when it slams ashore late Sunday. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

Caption Vehicles head slowly east on the Interstate-10 twin spans leaving New Orleans while only a trickle of cars heads west back into the city before landfall of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. A combination of voluntary and mandatory evacuations have been called for cities and communities across the region including New Orleans, where the mayor ordered a mandatory evacuation for areas outside the city’s levee system and a voluntary evacuation for residents inside the levee system.(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

Caption Clouds pass by the Central Business District (CBD) including the Superdome before Hurricane Ida makes landfall in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Residents across Louisiana’s coast are taking one last day to prepare for what is being described as a “life-altering” Hurricane Ida. The storm is expected to bring winds as high as 140 mph (225 kph) when it slams ashore. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

Caption Michael Richard of Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts boards up Crescent City Pizza on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter before landfall of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Richard said the group is planning to board up and protect 34 restaurants owned by the company for the storm. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

Caption Gregory Moore, right, helps a local residents fill sand bags as they prepare for the expectd arrival of Hurricane Ida Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Gulfoport, (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Caption Local residents fill sand bags as they prepare for the expected arrival of Hurricane Ida Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Gulfport, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Caption Sandbags are in place at Satsuma restaurant in New Orleans on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Normally bustling on a weekend morning, the popular breakfast spot was closed while taking protections against possible flash floods as Hurricane Ida approached the Louisiana coast. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill) Credit: Kevin McGill Credit: Kevin McGill

Caption Clouds pass by the Central Business District (CBD) including the Superdome before Hurricane Ida makes landfall in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Residents across Louisiana’s coast are taking one last day to prepare for what is being described as a “life-altering” Hurricane Ida. The storm is expected to bring winds as high as 140 mph (225 kph) when it slams ashore. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

Caption Westbound I-10 traffic on the Bonnet Carré Spillway is slow going at 4:00 a.m. near Kenner, La. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, as many New Orleans area residents evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ida. Residents across Louisiana’s coast are taking one last day to prepare for what is being described as a “life-altering” Hurricane Ida. The storm is expected to bring winds as high as 140 mph (225 kph) when it slams ashore. (David Grunfeld, NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: DAVID GRUNFELD Credit: DAVID GRUNFELD

Caption Local residents fill sand bags as they prepare for the expected arrival of Hurricane Ida Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Gulfport, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Caption Jawan Williams loads his vehicle with sandbags before landfall of Hurricane Ida at the Frederick Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, La., which is part of the Greater New Orleans metropolitan area, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The storm is expected to bring winds as high as 140 mph when it slams ashore late Sunday. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

Caption A crew covers windows along Julia St. in the Central Business District as Hurricane Ida approaches the Louisiana coast in New Orleans, La. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Residents across Louisiana’s coast rushed to prepare for the approach of an intensifying Hurricane Ida. The storm is expected to bring winds as high as 140 mph when it slams ashore late Sunday.( Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Max Becherer Credit: Max Becherer

Caption Louisiana National Guard rescue boats are seen staged at Jackson barracks in New Orleans, La. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Residents across Louisiana’s coast rushed to prepare for the approach of an intensifying Hurricane Ida. The storm is expected to bring winds as high as 140 mph when it slams ashore late Sunday.( Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Max Becherer Credit: Max Becherer

Caption A crew from the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority East close the flood gate at the Bonnabel Boat Launch as Hurricane Ida approaches the Louisiana coast in Metairie, La. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Residents across Louisiana’s coast rushed to prepare for the approach of an intensifying Hurricane Ida. The storm is expected to bring winds as high as 140 mph when it slams ashore late Sunday.( Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Max Becherer Credit: Max Becherer

Caption Commercial crabbers Derek Grose, left, Joe Becker, center, and Patrick Nata collect crab traps before the flood wall closes as Hurricane Ida approaches the Louisiana coast in St. Bernard, La. , Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The Advocate via AP) Credit: Max Becherer Credit: Max Becherer

Caption Commercial crabbers Derek Grose, right, Joe Becker, center, and Patrick Nata collect crab traps before the flood wall closes as Hurricane Ida approaches the Louisiana coast in St. Bernard, La. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Residents across Louisiana’s coast rushed to prepare for the approach of an intensifying Hurricane Ida. The storm is expected to bring winds as high as 140 mph when it slams ashore late Sunday.( Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Max Becherer Credit: Max Becherer

Caption The Rouses grocery in Morgan City, La., is boarded up as residents prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ida on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The storm is expected to bring winds as high as 140 mph when it slams ashore late Sunday (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Chris Granger Credit: Chris Granger

Caption Troy Leonard, far left, a retired Louisiana State Trooper said he finally had the time to help secure sandbags around three homes of family members riding out Hurricane Ida in the Morgan City, La., area on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. He said this is the first time in 28 years he hasn't had to work during a hurricane. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Chris Granger Credit: Chris Granger

Caption The streets of downtown Morgan City, La., are mostly empty as a bike rider makes his way down Front Street as south Louisiana prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Ida on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Chris Granger Credit: Chris Granger

Caption In preparation of Hurricane Ida, a worker attaches protective plywood to windows and doors of a business in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Keith Clark brings a friend rope to help tie down a houseboat before he evacuates to Mandeville, La. ahead of Hurricane Ida in Jean Lafitte, La., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Forecasters warned residents along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast to rush preparations Saturday ahead of an intensifying Hurricane Ida, which is expected to bring winds as high as 130 mph (209 kph), life-threatening storm surge and flooding rain when it slams ashore in Louisiana on Sunday. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Sophia Germer Credit: Sophia Germer

Caption A man sits in front of a French Quarter business with windows boarded in preparation Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in New Orleans,. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay