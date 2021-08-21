Hurricane Grace hits Mexico's Gulf coast, dissipates; 8 dead

In the coastal town of Tecolutla, Esteban Dominguez examined the wreckage of his home. He said the family home had withstood a previous hurricane, but this time the walls couldn't stand up to the battering.

“The night was shocking, very shocking, and worrying because it went so beyond normal,” Dominguez said.

Hours before nearing shore on Friday, Grace caused strong winds, high waves and rain in the Veracruz communities of Tuxpan, Poza Rica, Xalapa and Veracruz city as well as in coastal towns in the states of Tabasco and Tamaulipas, Mexico's meteorological agency said.

Fishermen pulled their boats out of the water and carried them inside harbors to prevent damage as the storm's leading edge whipped at the coast. Merchants boarded up the windows of their businesses to protect them.

The hurricane hit early Thursday near Tulum, a Yucatan resort town famed for its Mayan ruins. Some families passed harrowing hours sheltering from cracking trees and flying debris.

___

Associated Press writer Felix Marquez reported this story in Veracruz and AP writer Fabiola Sanchez reported from Tulum.

Caption A man inspects the damage after a part of his home was toppled by the winds drought on by Hurricane Grace, in Tecolutla, Veracruz State, Mexico, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Grace hit Mexico’s Gulf shore as a major Category 3 storm before weakening on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas in its second landfall in the country in two days. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) Credit: Felix Marquez Credit: Felix Marquez

