BreakingNews
Judge rules for Fulton election workers in Giuliani defamation lawsuit

Hurricane Franklin nears Bermuda as a Category 2 storm

The outer bands of Hurricane Franklin are lashing Bermuda as the Category 2 storm was forecast to pass near the island located in the north Atlantic Ocean
National & World News
12 minutes ago
X

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The outer bands of Hurricane Franklin lashed Bermuda on Wednesday as the Category 2 storm was forecast to pass near the island located in the north Atlantic Ocean.

Franklin had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph) and was located some 160 miles (260 kilometers) northwest of Bermuda early Wednesday afternoon. It was moving northeast at 13 mph (20 kph) and was expected to keep spinning through open waters.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Bermuda, with forecasters warning of life-threatening surf and rip currents for the island and the U.S. East Coast.

Officials in Bermuda warned that Hurricane Idalia, which was crossing Florida on Wednesday, was forecast to possibly hit the island early next week as a tropical storm.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Judge rules for Fulton election workers in Giuliani defamation lawsuit25m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES: Georgia braces for Hurricane Idalia
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach deal on final Vogtle cost to customers
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Wellstar, state regents finalize Augusta University Health takeover
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Wellstar, state regents finalize Augusta University Health takeover
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Big parking changes coming to the Atlanta airport. What that’ll mean
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Gabon's wealthy, dynastic leader thought he could resist Africa's trend of coups. He...
12m ago
Soldiers in Gabon say they've seized power and detained a president whose family ruled...
16m ago
Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida, swamping wide stretch of coast
19m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Hurricane Idalia tracker and updates
How to follow Hurricane Idalia updates for Georgia from the AJC
14h ago
FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top