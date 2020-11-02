Hurricane Eta threatens to bring heavy rain, storm surge

Eta had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) and was located about 155 miles (250 kilometers) east of the Nicaragua-Honduras border, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was moving west at 12 mph (19 kph).

Rapid strengthening of the system was possible, and forecasters said Eta could be a major hurricane before its expected landfall early Tuesday. A hurricane warning was in effect for coastal Nicaragua.