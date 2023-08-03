Hurricane Dora intenstifies far from Mexico's Pacific coast, poses no threat to land, officials say

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says that Dora has become a Category 3 hurricane far off Mexico’s western Pacific Coast — but will not pose a threat to land
4 hours ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Dora grew into a major Category 3 hurricane Wednesday far off Mexico’s western Pacific coast but will not be a threat to land, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Officials said Dora was located 700 miles (1,130 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, packing winds of 125 mph (205 kph). It was moving west, away from land, at 16 mph (26 kph).

Forecasters say that while the storm is expected to grow even stronger with winds as high as 145 mph (235 kph), it will probably weaken by later in the week.

