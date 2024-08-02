Hurricane Carlotta forms over Pacific Ocean as it moves away from Mexico

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Carlotta formed over the Pacific Ocean on Friday and continues to strengthen as it moves away from Mexico, forecasters said.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Carlotta's top sustained winds reached 80 mph (130 kmh) as it moved farther away from any coast.

The center said ocean swells generated by Carlotta were coming ashore along west-central mainland Mexico and southern Baja California, however, and were likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions through the weekend.