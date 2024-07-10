Nation & World News

Hurricane Beryl's remnants drop tornadoes and heavy rain from Great Lakes to New England

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl have dropped tornadoes and are threatening flooding as the system churns into Canada and the northeastern U.S. after leaving millions in the Houston area without power
By RICK CALLAHAN – Associated Press


INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Beryl dropped tornadoes and threatened flooding Wednesday as the system churned into Canada and the northeastern U.S. after leaving millions in the Houston area without power.

Beryl, which landed in Texas on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane, was a post-tropical cyclone and centered over southeastern Michigan around midday Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph), the National Weather Service reported.

A threat of heavy rain and flooding stretched from the Great Lakes to New England and included southern Canada. The storm dumped 3 to 6 inches (7.6 to 15.2 centimeters) of rain in northern Indiana, saturating the ground and putting trees at risk of toppling in strong winds.

Tens of thousands of customers lost power in New York, Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to PowerOutage.us.

At least one tornado touched down Wednesday afternoon in upstate New York, the weather service reported. Videos posted to social media showed swirling debris under ominous skies. It damaged trees and property in communities south of Buffalo, said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. There were no reports of injuries.

In adjacent Vermont, there was sporadic flash flooding on the anniversary of severe floods last July. The weather service said the storm "will not be like last July's catastrophic flooding but will still pose real dangers where flash flooding occurs."

In a Wednesday night update, Vermont Emergency Management said there had been an unspecified number of evacuations and road closures due to flooding, primarily in the central part of the state.

“Vermonters and visitors are encouraged to seek higher ground should floodwaters approach,” the statement said.

Rescue teams and the National Guard were at the ready, the agency said.

A tornado Tuesday evening in southwestern Indiana's Posey County collapsed much of a warehouse and ripped off roofs, derailed train cars, and damaged mobile homes. No injuries were reported.

Jerrod Prather, a supervisor for Nutrien Ag Solutions, told the Evansville Courier & Press that he watched the tornado on a security camera.

“I saw it come down and kind of lift back up, and then come down again,” he said.

Beryl has been blamed for at least seven U.S. deaths — one in Louisiana and six in Texas — and at least 11 in the Caribbean. More than 1.6 million homes and businesses in Texas still lacked electricity early Wednesday afternoon, down from a peak of over 2.7 million on Monday, according to PowerOutage.us.

Contributing to this report were Associated Press writers Sarah Brumfield in Maryland, Carolyn Thompson in upstate New York, and Lisa Rathke in Vermont.

A cart return is mangled outside Tequilas Mexican Restaurant in the Southwind Plaza after an apparent tornado ripped through Mount Vernon, Ind., Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Emergency personnel survey damage after an apparent tornado hit a warehouse at Kenco Logistics in Mount Vernon, Ind., Tuesday, July 9, 2024.(MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

Traffic is directed around a downed power line in Houston, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. After Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas, knocking out power to nearly 3 million homes and businesses it moved east and weakened to a tropical depression. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston resident Ashley Doyle and her children, Kaysen and Jayce, spend time at Gallery Furniture, which is being used as a temporary shelter, to cool off and and have a meal, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Houston. The effects of Hurricane Beryl left most in the area without power. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A-frame houses are seen the day after Hurricane Beryl made landfall nearby Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Surfside Beach, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

People wait in line for gas the day after Hurricane Beryl made landfall nearby Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Freeport. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

This photo provided by the New York State Police, shows severe weather damage to a home and power lines in Eden, N.Y., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (New York State Police via AP)

This image provided by the New York State Police, shows severe weather damage to a home and power lines in Eden, N.Y., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (New York State Police via AP)

Ryan Tolbert, of Davison, carries his daughter Fiona, 4, through flood waters while walking back to their car after picking her up from his sister's house following rains from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Genesee Township, Mich. "It's insane. I can't even describe it," Tolbert said. "I've never seen anything like this. It blows my mind." (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

Mailboxes are reflected in flood waters at a home along Beacon Hill Street following rains from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Genesee Township, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

Debra McCarty with Harris County Precent 1 works to distribute food at Lincoln Park in Houston, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

A Houston police officer carries a case of water to a car outside of Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center during a distribution of water and ice on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, after Hurricane Beryl hit the Houston area on Monday. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Tree branches that fell during Hurricane Beryl took down power lines and a Jeep in Acres Homes in Houston, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. ( Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Delray Gooch, standing, talks to mail carrier Jason Phillips as he delivers mail in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Houston. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Employees of Premier Home Improvement remove a tree from the roof of a house in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl in the Homestead neighborhood of Houston on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle)

This photo provided by the New York State Police, shows severe weather damage to a home in Eden, N.Y., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (New York State Police via AP)

Volunteers help to hand out ice and supplies at Acres Homes cooling center in Houston, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. After Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas, knocking out power to nearly 3 million homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Volunteer Karen Jones, center, helps to hand out supplies at Acres Homes cooling center in Houston, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. After Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas, knocking out power to nearly 3 million homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

A worker cleans up damage to a residential house under construction in Houston, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. After Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas, knocking out power to nearly 3 million homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Ken Doyka walk through his flooded yard as rains from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl fall, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Genesee Charter Township, Mich. (Julian Leshay Guadalupe/The Flint Journal via AP)

Houston Mayor John Whitmire helps handing out food boxes at Acres Homes cooling center in Houston, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. After Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas, the storm knocked out power to nearly 3 million homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

A firefighter walks past a flooded Saginaw Rd. as rains from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl fall, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Grand Blanc, Mich.. Julian Leshay Guadalupe/The Flint Journal via AP)

