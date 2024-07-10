Nation & World News

Hurricane Beryl's remnants and rain churn toward Canada and the US Northeast

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl have spawned at least one tornado and are threatening flooding as the system churns toward Canada and the northeastern U.S. after leaving millions in the Houston area without power
By RICK CALLAHAN – Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Beryl spawned at least one tornado and threatened flooding Wednesday as the system churned toward Canada and the northeastern U.S. after leaving millions in the Houston area without power.

Beryl, which landed in Texas on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane, was a post-tropical cyclone and centered over southeastern Michigan around midday Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph), the National Weather Service reported.

A flood watch was in effect for parts of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, and rainfall warnings were issued for portions of southern Canada. The storm dumped 3 to 6 inches (7.6 to 15.2 centimeters) of rain in northern Indiana, saturating the ground and putting trees at risk of toppling in strong winds forecast for Wednesday afternoon.

Parts of northern New York and New England could see heavy rain Wednesday, said Bob Oravec, a weather service forecaster. After Thursday, only a few showers can be expected across New England, he said.

A tornado touched down Tuesday in Posey County in southwestern Indiana, officials said. The storm collapsed much of a warehouse and ripped off roofs, derailed train cars and damaged mobile homes. No injuries were reported.

Jerrod Prather, a supervisor for Nutrien Ag Solutions, told the Evansville Courier & Press that he watched the tornado on a security camera.

“I saw it come down and kind of lift back up, and then come down again,” he said.

Beryl has been blamed for at least seven U.S. deaths — one in Louisiana and six in Texas — and at least 11 in the Caribbean. More than 1.6 million homes and businesses in Texas still lacked electricity late Wednesday morning, down from a peak of over 2.7 million on Monday, according to PowerOutage.us. More than 56,000 homes and businesses lacked power in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

___

Associated Press writer Sarah Brumfield in Silver Spring, Maryland, contributed to this report.

Traffic is directed around a downed power line in Houston, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. After Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas, knocking out power to nearly 3 million homes and businesses it moved east and weakened to a tropical depression. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston resident Ashley Doyle and her children, Kaysen and Jayce, spend time at Gallery Furniture, which is being used as a temporary shelter, to cool off and and have a meal, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Houston. The effects of Hurricane Beryl left most in the area without power. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A-frame houses are seen the day after Hurricane Beryl made landfall nearby Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Surfside Beach, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

East End residents Laura and Jose Galvan sift through perishable foods that were left outside of a Kroger due to power outages from the recent Hurricane Beryl that made landfall in Houston on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via AP)

People wait in line for gas the day after Hurricane Beryl made landfall nearby Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Freeport. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

