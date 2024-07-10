Hurricane Beryl's remnants churn toward the Northeast with heavy rain and damaging tornado

Parts of northern New York and New England could see heavy rain Wednesday, said Bob Oravec, a weather service forecaster. After Thursday, only a few showers can be expected across New England, he said.

A tornado touched down Tuesday in Posey County in southwestern Indiana, officials said. The storm collapsed much of a warehouse and ripped off roofs, derailed train cars and damaged mobile homes. No injuries were reported.

Jerrod Prather, a supervisor for Nutrien Ag Solutions, told the Evansville Courier & Press that he watched the tornado on a security camera.

“I saw it come down and kind of lift back up, and then come down again,” he said.

Beryl has been blamed for at least seven U.S. deaths — one in Louisiana and six in Texas — and at least 11 in the Caribbean. Nearly 1.7 million homes and businesses in Texas still lacked electricity Wednesday morning, down from a peak of over 2.7 million on Monday, according to PowerOutage.us.

Associated Press writer Sarah Brumfield in Silver Spring, Maryland, contributed to this report.

