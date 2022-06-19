ajc logo
X

Hurkacz beats top-ranked Medvedev to win Halle Open

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz presents his winner's trophy after beating Russia Daniil Medvedev during the ATP Tour men's single final tennis match in Halle, Germany, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Poland's Hubert Hurkacz presents his winner's trophy after beating Russia Daniil Medvedev during the ATP Tour men's single final tennis match in Halle, Germany, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)

National & World News
Updated 15 minutes ago
Hubert Hurkacz upset top-ranked Daniil Medvedev on Sunday to win the Halle Open and underline his credentials as a contender for Wimbledon two years running

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Hubert Hurkacz upset top-ranked Daniil Medvedev on Sunday to win the Halle Open and underline his credentials as a contender for Wimbledon two years running.

The big-serving Polish player needed just 63 minutes to beat Medvedev 6-1, 6-4 and win his first grass-court title — an achievement he said he was “super excited” about.

Hurkacz was a semifinalist at Wimbledon last year and seems on form again after a Halle tournament run in which he also beat defending champion Ugo Humbert, U.S. Open semifinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime and the in-form Australian Nick Kyrgios.

He's one of just seven men's players in the Open era to win all of their first five singles finals, the ATP Tour said, and moves up to 10th in the world rankings.

Medvedev has now lost back-to-back finals on grass after being stunned by then-205th-ranked Tim van Rijthoven last week in 's-Hertogenbosch.

Medvedev, who can't play Wimbledon this year because the All England Club has barred players from Russia and its ally Belarus, is now 13-12 in tour singles finals but 0-5 since winning his first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open in September.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Poland's Hubert Hurkacz presents his winner's trophy after beating Russia Daniil Medvedev during the ATP Tour men's single final tennis match in Halle, Germany, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)

Credit: David Inderlied

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz presents his winner's trophy after beating Russia Daniil Medvedev during the ATP Tour men's single final tennis match in Halle, Germany, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)

Credit: David Inderlied

Combined ShapeCaption
Poland's Hubert Hurkacz presents his winner's trophy after beating Russia Daniil Medvedev during the ATP Tour men's single final tennis match in Halle, Germany, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)

Credit: David Inderlied

Credit: David Inderlied

Combined ShapeCaption
Russia Daniil Medvedev looks on during his ATP Tour men's single final tennis match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in Halle, Germany, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)

Credit: David Inderlied

Russia Daniil Medvedev looks on during his ATP Tour men's single final tennis match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in Halle, Germany, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)

Credit: David Inderlied

Combined ShapeCaption
Russia Daniil Medvedev looks on during his ATP Tour men's single final tennis match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in Halle, Germany, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)

Credit: David Inderlied

Credit: David Inderlied

Editors' Picks
Black Sports Business Symposium finds a home in Atlanta
If Hawks go big with trade, Rudy Gobert is prime target
Braves outfielder Michael Harris has fun collecting headbands
22h ago
On Father’s Day, let me tell you about my dad
On Father’s Day, let me tell you about my dad
Braves catcher William Contreras excited for meeting with brother Willson
The Latest
World swimming adopts new policy for transgender athletes
25m ago
US Open updates: Grayson Murray (+17) takes it out on clubs
31m ago
Prada mixes nostalgia and grunge for summer 2023 menswear
34m ago
Featured
VIDEO THUMBNAIL ONLY

Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top