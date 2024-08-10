McLaughlin-Levrone and Thomas romp to relay win, give Americans 34th Olympic medal on the track

The American men won gold in the same race in a much closer finish about 15 minutes earlier.

The 34 track medals were the most for the U.S. at a non-boycotted Games since the early 20th century, when there were more events and fewer countries, and the 14 golds are the most in a non-boycotted Olympics since 1968.

America's Masai Russell won a photo finish Saturday in the women's 100-meter hurdles where the biggest cheer came for Cyrena Samba-Mayela, whose silver medal marks the first of any color for France at the Olympic track meet.

In a close-as-can-be race down the straightaway, Russell finished in 12.33 seconds, but had to wait another 15 seconds to learn she had beaten the Frenchwoman by .01.

Defending champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who competes for Puerto Rico, was another .02 back for bronze.

No cheers were louder than those for Samba-Mayela, who broke a shutout for the host country on the last day of action at the Stade de France.

The stadium has been packed all nine nights, cheering for sports stars from the United States, Kenya, Norway and all corners of the globe.

Still, the biggest cheer for a French athlete up to this point came for a swimmer, Léon Marchand, who won a gold medal in the pool on the opening night of the track meet, prompting race officials to ask for quiet while a crowd watching on tablets and phones went crazy.

Now, Samba-Mayela gave them a moment to cheer for someone in person. It's a nice break for a country with a rich track tradition, producing Olympic champions such as Marie-José Pérec and Renaud Lavillenie. Even with this medal, France remains without an Olympic gold on the track since Lavillenie won the pole vault in 2012.

Wanyonyi of Kenya wins men's 800 in another race decided by .01 second

In a speedy men’s 800 Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi beat Canada's Marco Arop by .01 seconds in a photo finish, finishing in 1:41.19, only .28 off the world record.

American Bryce Hoppel’s national record of 1:41.67 was only good for fourth.

Ingebrigtsen gets a win, this one in the 5,000

Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the 5,000 meters in a relatively drama-free race after much-hyped 1,500 four nights earlier against Britain's Josh Kerr turned into a disappointing fourth -place finish.

Ingebrigtsen won in 13 minutes, 13.66 seconds to add this title to wins at the last two world championships.

Kenya's Ronald Kwemoi finished second and Grant Fisher of the U.S. finished third.

